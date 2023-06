CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Clarendon Co. authorities are searching for a U-Haul connected to the theft of power tools and a Samsung washer and Dryer.

The vehicle was seen entering Pine Lake Court in Wyboo Plantation on May 29 at 6 p.m.

The 24 ft U-Haul left the scene around 6:45 p.m. and made a left onto Lake Arbu Drive toward the entry/exit gates.

If you have any information on this vehicle or male individual, call 803-435-4414.