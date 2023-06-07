DHEC: 2 people exposed to rabid coyote in Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says two people were exposed to a coyote that tested positive for rabies.

The coyote was found near 12th Street and Walter Price Road in Cayce.

It was confirmed to have rabies on June 6 after being submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing the day prior.

Rabies is transmitted through a bite or scratch, say DHEC officials. If you see a wild or stray animal, avoid touching it.

This coyote is the third animal in Lexington County to test positive for rabies in 2023.

If you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this coyote contact DHEC’s Public Health Columbia office at (803) 896-0620 (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).