Local Living: Riverbanks Zoo & Gardens to celebrate World Ocean Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Our friends over at Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens are celebrating World Ocean Day tomorrow.

Ocean themed activities including a photo booth, educational stations and surveys, sea lion talks and up close looks at coral conservation are just some of the things planned throughout the day.

They’re open from 9 am to 5 pm.

The Columbia VA Health Care System will host a Summer Health Fair on June 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Patriot’s Park.

All active-duty military, veterans, caregivers, and spouses are invited to the event.

The fair will feature more than 24 Columbia VAHCS health programs and departments.

There will also be giveaways, yoga sessions, music, and more!

The 10th annual Reggaetronic Lake Murray Music Festival is being held on June 17th near Spence Island from 11:30 to 6 p.m.

It’s the longest running Flotilla Festival in the state.

The event is free and open to all ages.