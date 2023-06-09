ABC’s of Education: SC State senior gets Boeing internship

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — A rising Senior at South Carolina State University is one step closer to fulfilling his dream of being an Engineer.

Omar Shaheed III discovered that his purpose is to make a global impact on society by helping to revolutionize the world of travel. This summer, he is making the first step toward that goal by participating in the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Boeing Scholars Program.

The program provides students with a scholarship, two internships and an opportunity to receive a full-time position at Boeing. Shaheed’s first internship started in may and is slated to last until the end of the summer.