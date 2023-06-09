Blythewood resident wins $200,000 in Palmetto Cash 5 lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Blythewood resident is $200,000 richer after playing the lottery at a local convenience store.



The winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was purchased at the Sharpe Shoppe on Blythewood Road for Thursday’s drawing.

The ticket holder matched all five numbers to win the $100,000 top prize.

The prize was doubled to $200,000 because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an extra $1.

The winning numbers were 4-5-6-11-36. Power-Up: 2