RCSD: Two more charged in Meadowlake Park shooting

Sincere Boatwright/ RCSD

Mayar Kual/ Courtesy: RCSD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of two more people for a shooting that took place at Meadowlake Park on April 29.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. during a large gathering at the park. The 11 people injured range in age from 16 to 20 years old.

Sincere Boatwright, 21, and Mayar Kual, 19, have each been charged with 11 counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Boatwright and Kual are the 4th and 5th arrests in this case.

Two juveniles and Christopher Pearson were arrested last month after their involvement in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Investigators asks anyone with information about this incident to contact RCSD or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.