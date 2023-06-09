Trump aide Walt Nauta charged by special counsel

(ABC NEWS)—Walt Nauta, an aide to former President Donald Trump, has been charged by the special counsel as part of the probe into Trump’s taking of classified information, ABC News has learned.

Nauta was indicted by the same grand jury in Florida, sources told ABC News.

It is not immediately clear what the exact charges are and an attorney for Nauta declined to comment when contacted by ABC News.

Nauta served as a valet in the Trump White House and left his role to join Trump as a personal aide in early 2021.