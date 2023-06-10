SC DHEC offers sun tips to help prevent skin cancer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–As people spend more time outdoors, state health officials are reminding South Carolinians to take extra precautions under the summer sun to help prevent skin cancer.

SC DHEC officials say skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, but its also one of the most treatable and preventable types.

They recommend seeking shade between 10 a.m to 4 p.m., wearing protective clothing such as lightweight long sleeves, a hat, and sunglasses, and always wear a water resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher.

In 2020, more than 1,300 South Carolinians were diagnosed with melanoma, the 3rd most common type of skin cancer and the deadliest, and 129 died from the disease.

Officials stress seeing a dermatologist and doing self examinations regularly.