Deadly shootings in Richland County under investigation

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two separate early morning shooting incidents that each left a person dead. There is currently no indication that these two incidents are connected, according to the department.

On Sunday, June 11 at around 5:00 a.m., deputies responded to Vault Nightclub on Broad River Rd for gunshots fired. As deputies were responding, they were notified that someone had been hit.