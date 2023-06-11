Deadly shootings in Richland County under investigation
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two separate early morning shooting incidents that each left a person dead. There is currently no indication that these two incidents are connected, according to the department.
On Sunday, June 11 at around 5:00 a.m., deputies responded to Vault Nightclub on Broad River Rd for gunshots fired. As deputies were responding, they were notified that someone had been hit.
Deputies arrived and found a man who had been shot lying on the ground in the parking lot. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to investigators.
The second shooting happened approximately an hour later around 6:00 a.m. at Felicity’s Bar & Grill on Fairfield Rd, for a report of a person shot. Deputies arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ramp leading up to the business. He was rushed to the hospital where he was died from his injuries, according to investigators.
Authorities say these two incidents are not believed to be connected. Both are under investigation and additional information will be provided when available.
Anyone who saw anything or has information about either of these incidents is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. They may remain anonymous.