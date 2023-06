Newberry deputies search for suspect wanted in carjacking

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Newberry authorities are searching an area off Dickert Street and Kendal Road for a suspect wanted in a carjacking in Clinton.

Jamarius Tyreek Wilson is wanted after he fled from officers.

The black male is 5’8″, 160 lbs, and was last seen wearing dark pants, white shirt, and an orange hat.

He is believed to be in the area.