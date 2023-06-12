RCSD: Barricaded subject dead after stand off on Two Notch Rd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Earlier today, Richland County Sheriff’s Department closed the area between Arcadia Lakes Drive and Roof Street on Two Notch Road due to a barricaded suspect.

Deputies say the incident began Monday at around 9 a.m. when an employee with a power company knocked on the suspect’s door.

The suspect demanded the employee leave the property and threatened to shoot her. The employee called 911.

The suspect fired at deputies when they arrived before going back inside his home. The suspect went outside later and fired at deputies again.

The suspect was shot after deputies returned fire. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Homes and businesses were evacuated before the incidents occurred, says Deputy Chief Maria Yturria.

