Wallet Hub: South Carolina in the top 20 Most Fun States in America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re looking for fun this summer, South Carolina is the place to be!

In a new report by WalletHub, the state is ranked one of the top 20 most fun states in America.

Key metrics like movie costs, nightlife options, and accessibility of national parks helped determine the rankings.

Fun in South Carolina (1=Most Fun; 25=Avg.):
• 18th – Restaurants per Capita
• 13th – Golf Courses & Country Clubs per Capita
• 27th – Amusement Parks per Capita
• 19th – Performing-Arts Theaters per Capita
• 26th – Fitness Centers per Capita
• 30th – Access to National Parks
• 17th – Variety of Arts, Entertainment & Recreation Establishments

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-fun-states/34665

