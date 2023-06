Flags to be flown half-staff in honor of Specialist Jayson Reed Haven

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Governor Henry McMaster ordered the flags atop the State Capitol be lowered half-staff on June 15 in tribute to Specialist Jayson Reed Haven of the SC National Guard.

Specialist Haven died in a non-combat-related incident during Operation Spartan Shield.

The flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of South Carolina will also be flown half-staff.