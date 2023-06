Hot Rod Power Tour stops in Columbia at State Fairgrounds

MotorTrends Continues it's Celebration of 75 Years of HOT ROD at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

Today, the Hot Rod Power Tour made its way to Columbia.

The tour is the world’s largest traveling car show and this year it features close to 5,000 vehicles.