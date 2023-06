(ABC NEWS)—Former President Donald Trump is making a stop at Versailles, a restaurant in Little Havana at the heart of Miami’s Cuban exile community.

He was greeted with cheers and shook hands and snapped photos with excited supporters.

Some patrons sang “Happy birthday” to Trump, who turns 77 on Wednesday.

“We’re a nation in decline, and then they do this stuff,” Trump said in brief remarks. “You see the crowds and everything else — we have a country that is in decline like never before, and we can’t let it happen.”