Lexington man sentenced to 23 Years on Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Lexington man was sentenced to 23 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to attempted enticement of a minor for sexual activity.

Christopher Michael Alexander, 32, engaged in sexually explicit conversations with an undercover officer posing as a 13 year-old female, according to the United States Department of Justice.

The conversations happened during an online chat operation targeting child sex offenders.

The defendant requested sexually explicit photographs through social media and text messages, say authorities.

He was arrested after traveling to the residence where he believed the 13 year-old lived in order to engage in sexual activities with her.

Alexander admitted to authorities he previously engaged in numerous occasions of the sexual battery of minors.

After his sentence, Alexander will have to serve a lifetime of court-ordered supervision, and register as a sex offender after his release.