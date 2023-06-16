Columbia VA Health Care System to host job fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Columbia VA Health Care System will host a job fair on June 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair is aimed at hiring Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Nursing Assistants to join the team in Med-Surg, the Operating Room, Community Living Center, the Emergency Department, or specialty clinics.

Medical Supply Aide Techs, Medical Instrument Techs, or Diagnostic Radiologic Techs interested in joining the Columbia VAHCS are also welcome.

The positions are located at the Columbia Campus, as well as the Community Outpatient Clinics.

Those interested may be interviewed. Organizers ask that you bring the following:

Resume

Three professional references (including most recent supervisor)

VA Form 10-2850a (Nurses Only)

VA Form 10-2850C (NA/LPN/MIT/DRT)

Form OF-306

Two forms of ID (Driver’s license, passport, social security card, etc.)

The fair will be held at 6439 Garners Ferry Rd., Building 5 (Auditorium).

Visit the website https://www.va.gov/columbia-south-carolina-health-care/