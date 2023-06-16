Incarcerated fathers voice bedtime stories for their children

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Reading a bedtime story to your child is a nightly ritual for many parents. But what if you’re a Dad who is incarcerated?

Twelve men at the Manning Reentry Work Release Center in Columbia are taking part in a program called “A Father’s Voice.”

According to Director Bryan Stirling with the South Carolina Department of Corrections recordable books are donated through the Riley Institute — allowing inmates to record their own voice as they read a book to their child.

“Nothing can stop a parent’s love for a child. They’re surrounded by fences and they can’t leave here but they still love their children,” says Stirling.

Dads are given a choice between eight different stories and are also allowed to write personal messages to their kids inside the cover.

One inmate chose a book called “Dream Big Dreams” for his six-year-old son.

“I always talk to him and tell him to always shoot for what he wants, to be what he wants to be in life. And this ain’t the place to be at. Everybody makes mistakes, but you gotta correct them and do better. That’s why I chose this book,” says the inmate.

He says his son has already shared one of his dreams with him.

“He wants to play basketball. He’s very bright and intelligent. He probably can read his book to me!” he laughs.

Stirling believes programs like “A Father’s Voice” gives the inmates a reason to fight to go home and helps lower the chances an inmate returns to prison once they’re out.

“I just feel so bad for the kids. They don’t have their parent there because their parent made the decision and ended up in prison. And that really affects the children, so if we can mitigate that in any way, then this is a way to mitigate that absence,” says Stirling.

The same inmate says he misses a lot about not getting to see his children regularly.

“Their faces. And their smiles. Fishing. And cooking on the grill. And not being here,” he says.

According to Stirling, all 12 men in the program are expected to be able to spend time with their children over the weekend for Father’s Day.