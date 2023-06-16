Netflix opening a pop-up Los Angeles restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Netflix is taking its content from screen to table.

The streaming giant is opening a pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles later this month.

Chefs featured on Netflix shows are creating dishes for the restaurant.

That includes “Chef’s Table,” “Iron Chef,” and “Is It Cake?”.

Diners can taste the food, but will not be able to meet the chefs themselves.

The pop-up is located at a West Hollywood Hotel.

It will be open for dinner as well as weekend brunch.