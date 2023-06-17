A look at some area Juneteenth events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Several places are celebrating Juneteenth this weekend.

The 7th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival is taking place at Segra Park.

The family-friendly celebration will feature live music, vendors, guest speakers, and more.

It takes place Saturday, June 17 at 1:30 and admission is also free.

The Juneteenth Joy Fest takes place at the Colonial Life Arena on Sunday, June 18 starting at 6.

The contemporary gospel concert has a big lineup featuring Yolanda Adams, Tye Tribbett, Le’Andria Johnson and more. Visit Ticketmaster to get your tickets.

The Town of Hopkins is having their annual Juneteenth celebration.

There will be food, vendors, and live entertainment from Joshua Rogers, Latrice Pace, and more!

It will be held at the historic Harriet Barber House Monday at 2pm.

Admission is free.