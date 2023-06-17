Power Outage at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

(CREDIT: Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE)) COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) confirms having a complete power failure on the airside of the terminal, on Saturday, June 17. Currently, airport officials say they are operating with emergency lights and their team is working as quickly as possible to troubleshoot the issue in order to get the power restored.

According to CAE, at approximately 2 a.m. this morning, a drainage leak caused the main electrical power bus to short resulting in a power outage on the secured side of the airport. CAE team members and electricians have been on site since the outage occurred working to restore power to this part of the airport. As of right now, the team is conducting power tests and are estimating that power will be restored later this afternoon. Despite this outage, flights have continued to operate. There have been some delays, however no canceled flights. CAE’s airline partners, CAE team members and support staff have been assisting passengers board/de-board flights by ground boarding measures while the power outage is addressed.

At this time, all flights — both inbound and outbound — are still able to operate but may be delayed, according to CAE. Passengers will board and de-board by utilizing ground access. CAE recommends checking your airline app for the most accurate flight information prior to arriving at CAE today.

With the power outage this also means no concessions and no air conditioning in the terminal at this time. CAE officials say apologizes for any inconvenience this causes to their passengers, but know they are working as quickly as possible to restore the power.