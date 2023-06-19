DHEC encourages life-saving blood donations on World Sickle Cell Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—In observance of World Sickle Cell Day, the SC Dept. of Health and Environmental Control is providing information on the resources and services available to those living with the disease.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder caused by abnormal hemoglobin, say DHEC officials. The condition results in anemia, causing organ damage, blood clots, and extreme pain.

DHEC is offering the following services:

Officials also ask the public to consider making life-saving blood donations. Blood transfusions are one of the most critical treatments for the disease.

Visit the American Red Cross site to find a location to donate.

