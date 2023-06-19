Power restored after outage at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Metropolitan Airport says power has been restored after a leak caused an outage on Saturday.

Airport officials say there was a complete power failure on the airside of the terminal for most of the day.

According to CAE, a drainage leak caused the main electrical power bus to short, resulting in a power outage on the secured side of the airport.

Despite the outage, flights continued to operate with some delays and no canceled flights.