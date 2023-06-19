Richland Library hosts award-winning illustrator Raúl The Third

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library is hosting an award-winning illustrator on June 27 at 6 p.m.

New York Times bestseller Raúl The Third will be discussing his drawings and award-winning books during a Meet the Illustrator event.

The author has written notable works such as “Lowriders in Space”, “Strollercoaster”, and “Stuntboy In The Meantime.”

His work centers around the contemporary Mexican-American experience.

The event will take place at Richland Library Main (1431 Assembly Street).

It is free and open to the public.

An ASL interpreter will be provided for the event.