SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Greenwood County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents say an investigation into an officer involved shooting is underway.

On June 14, Greenwood Police responded to a call of a person brandishing a handgun.

When officers arrived, an exchange of gunfire ensued after an armed male subject ran. No one was injured during the incident.

The male subject was later found by deputies hiding in a U-Haul trailer nearby.

The 17 year-old was charged with possession of handgun by unlawful person under 18 and discharging a firearm in the city.

An investigation is ongoing.