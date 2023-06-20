Deputies search for Orangeburg woman missing since May

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—Orangeburg investigators are looking for a woman missing since May.

Vynique Dash-Jones was last seen at a family member’s Truman Circle home on May 23.

The 51 year-old was not allowed inside the residence because they believed she was intoxicated, say deputies.

She is described as a black female, weighs around 120 pounds, and stands 5’2″ tall. Dash-Jones was last seen in her silver 2018 Toyota Rav 4.

If anyone has any information on Dash-Jones, they are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550.