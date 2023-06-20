Fairfield Coroner releases name of drowning victim at Lake Wateree

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–The Fairfield County Coroner has released the name of the drowning victim at Lake Wateree in Ridgeway.

Coroner Chris Hill says Johnny Mack Simmons, 37, was swimming in the lake with family on June 18 when he went under water and did not resurface.

Authorities responded to the scene around 3:15 p.m. and located Simmons approximately a hour and a half later. His autopsy is scheduled for this week.

This incident is still under investigation.