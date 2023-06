Fawn reunited with mother after rescue in Pickens County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Good news for a baby deer in the upstate as firefighters helped reunite the fawn with its mother.

The fawn became stuck in the mud from a nearby creek in Pickens County.

Firefighters were able to hoist the fawn back onto the bank.

The team then waited to make sure the fawn was welcomed by its mother.

Looks like this Bambi and mom finally got their happy ending!