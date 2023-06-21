Lexington Sheriff: Barricaded suspect in West Columbia dead following gunfire exchange

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a barricaded suspect at a home on Montclair Circle in West Columbia.

Sheriff Koon says the 29 year-old suspect pointed a firearm at neighbors on June 8th.

Officers obtained two arrest warrants and conducted surveillance before deploying a team this morning around 6:30 a.m.

The suspect exchanged gunfire with authorities and was eventually found incapacitated in a bathroom.

EMS responded and the Coroner pronounced him deceased.

