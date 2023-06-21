Man charged after neighbor found shot, killed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter Police says a man is charged with murder following the shooting death of his neighbor.

On Tuesday before 11 p.m. officers responded to Cheyne Street and found Levon Wilson, 46, lying unresponsive in the front yard of a home. He had been shot and killed.

Wilson’s neighbor George Gregory Anderson Sr.,58, was identified as the suspect.

Authorities say it is unclear what led to the shooting, however the men were not acquainted.

There was no indication of a dispute before the shooting, say officers.

Anderson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.