Richland Two announces formal partnership with Serve and Connect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland School District Two has formerly partnered with the non-profit organization Serve and Connect.

The partnership will help continue improving the safety and security of schools and healthy communication with law enforcement, say district officials.

Serve and Connect has worked with schools in the Woodfield and Dentsville communities informally for several years.

The organization will announce three events to be held in the future as part of the partnership.