Smallest Florida citrus crop in nearly 100 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—The price of orange juice will be going up again after Florida farmers produced the smallest citrus crop in nearly a century.

It was a tough year for the state’s orange trees, which were hit by bad weather and an epidemic of disease.

Since Florida produces the majority of domestic juice oranges, customers will be hit right in the wallet.

Those who are able to afford a gallon of juice, which retails for more than $10 right now, might noticed it doesn’t taste as sweet.

That’s because nearly all of Florida’s groves were hit by the greening disease, which causes the fruit to be bitter.