Spartanburg man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for firearm offenses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Spartanburg man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison on several firearm offenses.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Lonnie Roosevelt Chamblee III was arrested following a traffic stop for running a red light on May 13.

The responding South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper discovered marijuana and two semi-automatic pistols in Chamblee’s vehicle.

He has at least 12 previous criminal convictions dating back to 2011, say authorities.

There is no parole in the federal system.