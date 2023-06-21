USDA approved lab grown meat for sale in the U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—How do you feel about lab-grown meat?

The cell-based proteins are grown in a giant vat, much like what you’d find at a beer brewery.

Now the U.S. Department of Agriculture has cleared lab-grown or cultivated meat to be produced and sold in the United States.

That’s according to two companies that produce its Upside Foods and Good Meat.

Good Meat advertises its product as “meat without slaughter,” a more humane approach to eating meat.

Supporters hope it will help fight climate change by reducing the need for traditional animal agriculture which emits greenhouse gases.

Good Meat said it will start production immediately.