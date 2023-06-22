Allegations surface against Columbia Fire Chief Jenkins, City officials respond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— New allegations are coming out today regarding Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins and his department’s response following the tragic line of duty death of Firefighter James Muller last month.

The Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina held a press conference this morning to detail the event they say resulted from the failures of Chief Jenkins and his leadership, including sever staffing issues, non-functioning apparatus, delayed response time, and safety violations.

They criticized many of Chief Jenkins’ statements following the fire and during its investigation.

The Association is asking Chief Jenkins to step down if systemic changes are not made.

Nearly 40 firefighters from across the state were in attendance.

Meanwhile, City of Columbia council members, along with Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, and Chief Jenkins took to the podium a well this morning in defense of these allegations calling them misinformed, unnecessary, and disrespectful.

