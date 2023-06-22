Cocoa prices soaring due to crop disease, weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Some bitter news for chocolate lovers.

Cocoa prices, which have already been soaring, are expected to climb even higher.

That’s due to the supply not keeping up with demand.

Industry experts say the deficit is due crop disease and heavy rains that have hampered cocoa harvesting.

However, some chocolate companies are welcoming the higher prices.

They say prices have historically been too low for West African cocoa farmers to earn a living.