COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police have arrested a man involved in a 2022 fatal shooting.

Officers say Socolian O’Boris Bryant shot and killed 24 year-old Tiana Jones at Latimer Manor Apartments on April 29.

The 21 year-old male is accused of shooting the victim in the upper body after an argument, say authorities.

He is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.