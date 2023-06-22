DHEC to accept applications for programs aimed at violence intervention, prevention

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control says federal funding will be available to support programs aimed towards preventing community violence.

The ultimate goal of the funding is to reduce violence and keep South Carolina communities safe.

According to data, firearms are the leading cause of death for youth ages 0-17 in 2021, say DHEC officials.

Applicants can apply for a funding amount between $10,000 and $40,000 per year for up to three years.

Grant applications will be accepted starting July 3 and closes Aug. 8 at 2:30 p.m.

Visit https://scdhec.gov/ for applications.