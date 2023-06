Former Congressman Will Hurd announces candidacy seeking GOP nomination

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)–Former Congressman Will Hurd has launched a bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

The Texas Republican made the announcement this morning.

Hurd served in the House of Representatives from 2015 to 2021.

A rare republican critic of Donald Trump, Hurd opposed Trump’s border wall and the former president’s indictment on federal charges over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.