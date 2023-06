National HIV Testing Day is June 27

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— DHEC is encouraging South Carolinians to get tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

Next Tuesday, June 27 is National HIV Testing Day.

A DHEC spokesperson says testing for the virus will be free at its clinics across the state.

To find a location near you and to schedule an appointment go to https://scdhec.gov/

According to the agency, there are more than 19,000 people in the state living with HIV.