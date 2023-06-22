Pet of the Week: Justin

KERSHAW CO., SC (WOLO)- Meet Justin! This 10-week-old kitten was brought to the Kershaw County Humane Society with his 4 littermates. Shelter staff say he is the smallest of the siblings!

Justin is a handsome little guy, sporting a white fur coat, and a cute gray stripe on the top of his tiny head. He seems to like being held, is playful, and adventurous! Due to his age and his need for neuter surgery and all his vaccinations, shelter officials say Justin is currently available for foster or foster-to-adopt. Click here to fill out a foster application!

The Kershaw County Humane Society is always looking for new fosters, adopters, and donations! Right now they’re especially in need of dog and cat food.

Visit the shelter at 128 Black River Rd. to find your new ‘furever’ friend and help save a life!