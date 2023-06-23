Beauty descends on the Capital City as a new Miss South Carolina will be crowned

Tyler Ryan practices the "I can't believe I won" face with Miss Pickens County Teen

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – All the eyes of the beauty world in South Carolina turn to Columbia as the Miss South Carolina Pageant promises beauty, poise, and community service…and a new queen. Tyler Ryan spoke with Miss Pickens County Teen, Joanna Burton, who has already earned a $1,000 dollar scholarship through her community service. The two also practices their “I can’t believe I won” faces.

You can learn more about the pageant system, and find ticket info for both the Miss South Carolina Teen and Miss South Carolina pageants HERE.

