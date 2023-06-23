Military Matters: Army investigates free Smartwatch program

In tonight’s Military Matters, if you got a smartwatch in the mail what would you do? Put it on and activate it? Most likely.

The Department of the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division, says there seems to be a program targeting service members with free Smartwatches.

one worrisome aspect to this is that the devices are activated, they have immediately connected to wi-fi and to the user’s Smartphone.

The C.I.D. is considering the possibility that this is a deliberate operation by malicious criminals, terrorists, or state entities hostile to the U.S.

to gain access to troops’ personal data.