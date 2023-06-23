SCDOT is working to repair portion of damaged Lake Murray walkway

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working along with Dominion Energy to repair a walkway over the Lake Murray dam that has been damaged. According to officials, access to part of the damaged walkway has been blocked and will remain closed to the public until it can be fixed.

Starting Saturday morning at 9 a.m. the right southbound lane of S.C.6, between Irmo and Lexington will be closed so SCDOT crews can start working on the damage.

