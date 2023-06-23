SLED investigates officer involved shooting in Lexington Co.

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer involved shooting. The incident took place Wednesday June 21 in Lexington County.

According to SLED agents, they went to a West Columbia home to serve an arrest warrant for 29 year old Shavon Marquise Wright. Authorities say when they arrived at the home Wright came to the door, shot at officers and then locked himself inside the home. Officials say this led to a standoff and subsequent shoot out between Deputies at the scene and Wright. While the agency says none of the responding Deputies were injured, Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

SLED says the incident which the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department requested they take charge of remains under investigation at this time.

According to SLED, this is the 19th officer involved shooting this year. In all of 2022 the agency says there were a total of 32 and out of those, Lexington County had one officer involved shooting.