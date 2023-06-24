ABC’s of Education: New budget allows USC to freeze tuition

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — In tonight’s ABC’s of Education we take a closer look at a new budget for the University of South Carolina. The university is investing in their students

and their access to a higher education by freezing tuition.

The university says this the fifth year in a row they’ve been able to operate without having to hike the price to attend the university. The Board of Trustees just approved a new annual budget for the 2023-24 academic year which they say gives them the ability to keep their tuition at the same rate students have already been paying.

The system wide budget goes into effect July 1.