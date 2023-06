Richland School District Two set to host recruitment fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland School District Two is recruiting teachers. The District announced it will hold a recruitment fair for all positions on June 28, 2023 .

It will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 763 Fashion Drive.

Pre-registration is recommended.

For a link to the District Website click here https://www.richland2.org/Departments/Human-Resources/Work-in-Richland-Two/Recruiting-Events