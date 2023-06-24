Right Southbound lane of SC 6 between Irmo and Lexington closed for SC DOT repairs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Beginning Saturday at 9 a.m. the right, southbound lane of S.C. 6 between Irmo and Lexington will be closed while SCDOT crews begin the repair work.

According to SC DOT, they are working closely with Dominion Energy and state partners to make repairs to the damaged walkway over the Lake Murray dam. https://twitter.com/SCDOTPress

Officials say a portion of the walkway is closed and will remain closed until the completion of the repair.

No word on what caused the damage. Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.