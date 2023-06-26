ABC’s of Education: Allen University to offer students recovery services

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two students from Allen University, along with University staff are at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio this week participating in the National Association of Recovery in Higher Education. The University says the Association is the only one of its kind, specifically geared toward the betterment of college students in need of assistance breaking the cycle of a wide range of disorders.

This is just a portion of the AU Rise program, which stands for Allen University Restore and Inspire Student Excellence. The program aims to assist students as they work towards recovery from substances use disorders, eating disorders, and even help those who may be coping with a loved one’s disorder.

University officials say five students have gone through what they call “smart recovery training”, which will give the student teachers a chance to interact with others one on one, and in some cases hosting conversations in a larger setting using the skills they’ve acquired to help each individual peer scholars recover, and reach their full potential.

Throughout the Summer, the University says they will help students during their time on campus as they plan to have an AURISE Center that will be open weekdays Monday -Thursday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The University will offer weekly meetings, outreach programs, community services and support groups that will guide them as they deal with housing, tuition and academics in addition to working on their rehabilitation.

