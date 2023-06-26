City of Columbia Parking Services announces 2023 Amnesty Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia residents will have the opportunity to have all late parking fees forgiven under a new program.

City of Columbia officials say citizens can apply for amnesty for parking citations that are 30 days up to 3 years old. Traffic citations are not included.

The program will run for only 30 days, from July 1 until July 31.

To participate in this program you must do the following:

1. Citizen must come into the office at 820 Washington Street between the hours of 8:30 am-5:00 pm.

2. A Citizen can only apply for amnesty one time.

3. Citizen must provide the citation or vehicle plate, in order for staff to research all citations associated to the vehicle tag. Citizens that have multiple vehicles must provide all tag numbers at this time.

4. All payments are due at the time of request. Late fees will revert, if full payment is not receive.

5. Online payments are not eligible for amnesty.

The application is located on Parking Services’ website at: https://parking.columbiasc.gov/